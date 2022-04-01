Viral! MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir greet each other after LSG vs CSK match, fans react with memes - WATCH video

The match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season gave fans plenty to talk about. From Evin Lewis and Ayush Badoni's hitting to Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa's exploits, fans just couldn't seem to get enough.

Moreover, after the match finished, LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir was seen greeting CSK legend MS Dhoni and a video of the two talking with each other is now going crazy viral on social media.

In the video, it can be seen that former CSK captain Dhoni was talking to LSG youngster Avesh Khan when Gambhir approached the former Indian skipper. They chatted for a while, and the incident seems to have given the netizens plenty to talk about.

READ| Rift with MS Dhoni? Gautam Gambhir BREAKS silence on his equation with former India skipper

For the unversed, Gautam Gambhir had on many occasions, directly and indirectly, targetted Dhoni, however, he recently stated that he doesn't have any bad blood with the 40-year-old, and judging by pictures and videos of the duo from yesterday's game, they seem to share a great camaraderie.

Here's the video of Gautam Gambhir talking to MS Dhoni:

And that's not all, Gambhir himself posted his pic with Dhoni on his Instagram, as he wrote, "It was nice catching up skipper!"

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter were left gushing after watching Dhoni and Gambhir together, while some users shared hilarious memes regarding the duo:

READ| IPL 2022: Ayush Badoni's six hits female fan during LSG vs CSK match, watch viral video

Dhoni fans after losing against Gambhir and Goenka's team pic.twitter.com/dRLRVTr1FV March 31, 2022

Final Mai Top Scorer Hokar Bhi MOM Nahi Milna Is Not Funny ! #Gambhir #IPL2022 #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/VpHGKHt26a — Coke + Mentos (@Shramkarlothodi) April 1, 2022

Meanwhile, talking about the match, LSG trumped CSK by 6 wickets, KL Rahul's team had won the toss and chose to bowl first, after which CSK racked up a total of 210/7, which the newcomers in IPL chased down with 3 balls to spare.