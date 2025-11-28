FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

Viral! MS Dhoni drives Virat Kohli back to team hotel after dinner at his Ranchi home, 'Mahirat' moment breaks the internet; Watch

Virat Kohli was immediately seen heading to MS Dhoni's Ranchi home for dinner. Several videos and photos of Virat Kohli went viral on the internet, showing him making a grand entrance to his former captain and close friend's home.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 28, 2025, 10:06 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Viral! MS Dhoni drives Virat Kohli back to team hotel after dinner at his Ranchi home, 'Mahirat' moment breaks the internet; Watch
Former Indian captain and wicketkeeper-batter Mahendra Singh Dhoni hosted Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant for a dinner at home, ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa. The first match of the series will be held at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on November 30.

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni reunite in Ranchi 

Virat Kohli broke the internet as he landed in India from London on Thursday. The cricketer was immediately seen heading to MS Dhoni's Ranchi home for dinner. Several videos and photos of Virat Kohli went viral on the internet, showing him making a grand entrance to his former captain and close friend's home. However, the moment that went the most viral was the video of MS Dhoni personally driving Virat Kohli back to the team hotel.

Watch the viral video here

MS Dhoni drives Virat Kohli to the team hotel after dinner 

In the video, MS Dhoni was seen driving the car, and Virat Kohli was seen sitting beside him. The moment has left fans wanting more, with many expressing excitement at seeing 'Mahirat' together again. One user wrote, "These lockdown kids won't understand the feeling of seeing mahirat together," while another said, "Cutiess hope to see mahi watching the ODI in Ranchi."

India’s ODI Squad For South Africa

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (captain & wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel 

READ | Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini and his sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol hosted separate prayer meetings for late superstar on same day? Here's what we know

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
