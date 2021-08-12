VIRAL: Latest photo of Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan breaks the internet

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan is very active on social media and she recently posted an adorable photograph of herself with Bumrah.

It is to be noted that Bumrah is currently in the UK with the Indian cricket team for five-match Test series against England. Bumrah and Sanjana got married in March 2021 and the couple have been keeping social media abalze with their posts ever since. In the latest photograph, Bumrah and Sanjana can be sitting in a field. Sanjana posted the photo on Instagram and captioned it as "sunshine smiles".

The post went viral within no time with the couple's fans expressing their love and affection.

Bumrah is once again going to spearhead India's fast bolwing attack in the second Test against England at Lord's. The second Test is scheduled to begin from Thursday (August 12).

The first Test match of the five-match series ended in a draw at Trent Bridge.

At Trent Bridge, Bumrah performed superbly claiming a total of nine wickets. He claimed four wickets in the first innings and five in the second. Bumrah dismissed Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley and Joe Root in the first Test.

Bumrah also scored 28 runs off 34 balls in India's first innings with three fours and a six.