Viral: Irfan Pathan's wife Safa Baig's SAVAGE reply to trolls for targeting former India pacer over blurred picture

A controversy started few days ago when former India pacer Irfan Pathan shared a picture of his family on social media, with the face of his wife Safa Baig blurred. Now, Safa Baig has slammed the trolls saying Irfan Pathan had nothing to do with the blurred picture. Safa added that she is upset to see that Pathan is being dubbed ‘oppressive’ on social media.

“I had created an Instagram account for Imran (Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig’s son) and I post stuff there so that he can look back at some lovely memories once he grows up. I handle this account and for this particular photograph, I had blurred my face out of choice. It was completely my decision and Irfan had absolutely nothing to do with it,” said Safa Baig in an interview to a leading daily.

"When I moved to India after marriage, I had to visit the passport office to change the details and apply for a new passport. I told the lady at the counter that I wanted to retain my maiden name but still, she asked Irfan thrice, ‘Sir, is it fine with you if she doesn’t use your surname?’ He told her, ‘If she is ok with it, what problems can I have? She has the right to choose what she wants.’” she added.

“Be it dressing up or choosing not to show one’s face, everyone has the right to make a choice and cyberbullying is just unacceptable,” Safa noted.

Earlier, Irfan Pathan had defended Safa saying that she blurred her picture by own choice.

Pathan and Safa tied the knot in 2016 and couple have a son Imran.