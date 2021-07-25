Viral: Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan gets BRUTALLY trolled on Instagram, here's why

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan is quite active on Instagram and she often posts her photos on Instagram.

Hasin Jahan is once again in new for sharing a photo on Instagram and getting massively trolled for it.

In the latest picture, Hasin Jahan has applied face pack and netizens are brutally trolling Hasin with some even saying that she is trying to impress others by applying face pack. The post has now gone viral.

Recently, Hasin shared a black and white photo with a caption that made netizens comment on instantly. Lost deep in thought, in the photo, Hasin captioned her post saying, "Kuchh To Chahat Hogi in boondon ki bhi Varna Kaun Choota Hai is zameen ko us Aasman Se totkar. Happy rainy day (Raindrops must also desire something, otherwise who touches the ground by breaking away from the sky)."

It is to be noted that Hasin has been living separately with her daughter for a long time due to her dispute with Mohammed Shami. The relationship between Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan is in turbulence for quite some time. Hasin Jahan has levelled very grave accusations against the Indian fast bowler and his family. Just a few years after their marriage, Shami's wife had accused him of having relations with other women, among other serious allegations. It is important to note that no accusations have been proved to be true against Shami or his family so far.

Kolkata-based model Hasin Jahan and Mohammed Shami married on April 7, 2014, and they both also have a daughter.