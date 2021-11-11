Viral! Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham didn't celebrate win over England in semi-final, here's why

Headlines

'Keep calm and stop rumouring': Trisha reacts to wedding rumours, says 'you know who you are...'

DNA TV Show: Will Canada be the new Pakistan for Indian government? Khalistan row sparks rivalry

Suryakumar Yadav secures World Cup spot, backed by Rahul Dravid despite ODI concerns

Patience with Shreyas Iyer crucial as World Cup looms, advises former cricketer Abhishek Nayar

Women’s Reservation Bill: Why not 50%, but just 33% reservation of Parliament seats for women?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Keep calm and stop rumouring': Trisha reacts to wedding rumours, says 'you know who you are...'

Suryakumar Yadav secures World Cup spot, backed by Rahul Dravid despite ODI concerns

Happy 44th birthday to cricket's universe boss, Chris Gayle: A legend in his own league

9 most-expensive Indian web series 

10 foods to avoid in digestive disorder

9 highest paid television actors 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

‘Statue of Oneness’ unveiled in MP, know all about the 108-feet Adi Shankaracharya's statue in Omkareshwar

India suspends visa services for Canadians 'until further notice' amid rising tensions

Canada cites threats for diplomats in India, adjust staffs amid heightened diplomatic row

'Keep calm and stop rumouring': Trisha reacts to wedding rumours, says 'you know who you are...'

'Mr Bajaj aur Prerna saath mein': Ronit Roy, Shweta Tiwari recreate 'magic', latest photos of actors go viral

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Guests will reportedly have to follow no-phone policy at private ceremony

HomeCricket

Cricket

Viral! Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham didn't celebrate win over England in semi-final, here's why

Long after the players from both sides left the ground at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Neesham was seen sitting in the dugout.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2021, 12:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who scored 27 runs off 11 balls to help Kiwis reach their first World T20 final, sat on the bench and showed no emotion as his teammates jumped in joy after New Zealand defeated Australia by five wickets in their semi-final encounter on Wednesday (November 10).

A photo of the Kiwi players enjoying their historic win went viral on social media and Neesham re-tweeted the viral pic with the caption: "Job finished? I don't think so." 

Long after the players from both sides left the ground at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Neesham was seen sitting in the dugout and thinking something.

New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi appeared happy with his reserve. "It's always nice winning semi-finals and getting into finals, isn't it?" he told reporters. "But all that means is you have another game left," he told Reuters.

New Zealand will now face either Australia or Pakistani in the final on Sunday (November 14). The second semi-final between Pakistan and Australia is scheduled to take place on Thursday (November 11).

It is to be noted that New Zealand have failed to record success in the biggest showpieces of short-format cricket so far and this is a good chance for the Kiwis to create history.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet engineer who left lucrative job at Amazon to take on entrepreneurial journey, now has net worth of Rs 9000 crore

Viral video: Man tries to perform somersault in metro, results in an epic fail, watch

Meet the Indian who owns most expensive home outside India, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, his net worth is...

Patience with Shreyas Iyer crucial as World Cup looms, advises former cricketer Abhishek Nayar

Elon Musk recruiting for human trials of Neuralink implant, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE