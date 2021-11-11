Viral! Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham didn't celebrate win over England in semi-final, here's why

Long after the players from both sides left the ground at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Neesham was seen sitting in the dugout.

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who scored 27 runs off 11 balls to help Kiwis reach their first World T20 final, sat on the bench and showed no emotion as his teammates jumped in joy after New Zealand defeated Australia by five wickets in their semi-final encounter on Wednesday (November 10).

A photo of the Kiwi players enjoying their historic win went viral on social media and Neesham re-tweeted the viral pic with the caption: "Job finished? I don't think so."

Job finished? I don’t think so. https://t.co/uBCLLUuf6B — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) November 10, 2021

Long after the players from both sides left the ground at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Neesham was seen sitting in the dugout and thinking something.

New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi appeared happy with his reserve. "It's always nice winning semi-finals and getting into finals, isn't it?" he told reporters. "But all that means is you have another game left," he told Reuters.

New Zealand will now face either Australia or Pakistani in the final on Sunday (November 14). The second semi-final between Pakistan and Australia is scheduled to take place on Thursday (November 11).

It is to be noted that New Zealand have failed to record success in the biggest showpieces of short-format cricket so far and this is a good chance for the Kiwis to create history.