VIRAL! Hardik Pandya plants kisses on girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, lifts her in his arms in new photos: 'My big...'

CRICKET
A few months back, Hardik Pandya officially confirmed his relationship with model Mahieka Sharma. Ever since then, the star India cricketer has been dropping glimpses of spending quality time with his lady love. On Tuesday, the Mumbai Indians skipper took to his Instagram account to drop a carousel of photos and videos, some featuring his model girlfriend.
Hardik Pandya's PDA with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma goes viral
In one of the videos, Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma could be seen dressed in Indian traditional clothes, performing a pooja. Another video showed Hardik Pandya planting a sweet kiss on Mahieka Sharma's cheeks, hinting that they spent Diwali together.
One of the most viral photos from the carousel was that of Hardik Pandya lifting Mahieka Sharma in his arms as they appeared to be working out at the gym together.
Hardik Pandya was earlier married to Natasa Stankovic. The two tied the knot in May 2020 and confirmed their separation in July 2024. The former couple is parents to a baby boy, Agastya Pandya.
Who is Mahieka Sharma?
Hardik Pandya's girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, studied Economics before turning into a full-time model and actor. In her career, Mahieka Sharma has so far worked in several music videos and has also featured in ad campaigns for brands like Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo. Mahieka Sharma, in 2024, was also honoured with the "Model of the Year (New Age)" award at the Indian Fashion Awards. She has been dating Hardik Pandya since earlier this year, and the two seem to be going strong.
