Viral: 'Gutkha man' from Kanpur Test reveals the identity of girl sitting with him

It was a weird moment of fame for the 'Gutkha man' during the ongoing Test match between India and New Zealand in Kanpur as the moment the camera panned onto him while he was chewing something, the image, the video went viral on social media like a wildfire on Thursday, the first day of the match.

The man was talking to someone on the phone while chewing while the girl sitting next to him looked at him saying they were on camera.

Now the man, who was present on the second day of the Test match as well, Shobhit Pandey talking to the media has revealed that he wasn't eating gutkha or a paan masala but was chewing 'meethi supaari' which doesn't have tobacco in it. Pandey, who is a businessman added that at the exact same moment he received a call from a fellow cricket enthusiast, who was asking his whereabouts.

Pandey said that he was sitting near Gate No 11, while the person on the phone was at Gate No 8.

Pandey couldn't believe that such a petty thing like that became so viral in a few minutes on social media and was unhappy with the comments he saw about the girl, he came with. He revealed that she was his sister didn't appreciate some lewd comments towards her.

While adding that Kanpur is famous for being the largest manufacturer of paan masala, it didn't really hurt the city's image as everyone knows that.

Pandey's video attracted some hilarious comments from users on social media, most famously from former India cricketer and now a coach and a social media star Wasim Jaffer as well.