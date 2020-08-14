VIRAL: 7-year-old girl leaves MS Dhoni fans awestruck with her lighting helicopter shot - Watch video

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni's iconic helicopter shot is one of the most popular moves amongst cricket fans. In relation to this, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently shared a video of a 7-year-old young girl replicating Dhoni's signature move with the bat almost accurately.

"Thursday Thunderbolt...our very own Pari Sharma. Isn't she super talented?" Chopra captioned the video on Twitter.

In the 18 second clip, which instantly went viral on social media, Pari Sharma can be seen effortlessly executing Dhoni's helicopter shot.

Thursday Thunderbolt...our very own Pari Sharma. Isn’t she super talented? #AakashVani pic.twitter.com/2oGLLLAadu — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 13, 2020

After a long time away from the cricketing action, Dhoni is now set to make his comeback to first-class cricket with CSK during the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 2020 edition of the IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19 - November 10.

The IPL's Governing Council (GC) met on Sunday via video-conference to discuss issues pertaining to the IPL 2020 edition. The 13th edition of the T20 tournament will be staged at three venues (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah) in the UAE.

