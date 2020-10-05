Trending#

Vinohrady CC vs Prague Spartans Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for VCC vs PRS in ECS T10 Prague

VCC vs PRS Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Vinohrady CC vs Prague Spartans Dream11 Team Player List, VCC Dream11 Team Player List, PRS Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Vinohrady CC vs Prague Spartans Head to Head.


Vinohrady CC vs Prague Spartans

Vinohrady CC vs Prague Spartans , File Photo

Karen Noronha

DNA webdesk

Updated: Oct 5, 2020, 12:59 PM IST

Dream11 Prediction: Vinohrady CC vs Prague Spartans - ECS T10-Prague 2020

VCC vs PRS Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Vinohrady CC vs Prague Spartans in ECS T10-Prague 2020 match today, October 05.

 

Vinohrady CC vs Prague Spartans (VCC vs PRS) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Chris Pearce

Batsmen – Siddharth Goud, P Ganesan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, S Rakshit, Satyajit Sengupta

Allrounders – A Yousafzai, R Tomar

Bowlers – S Chaudhary, J Iqbal, S Kumar Valliveti

VCC vs PRS My Dream11 Team 

Chris Pearce (VC), Siddharth Goud (C), P Ganesan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, S Rakshit, Satyajit Sengupta, A Yousafzai, R Tomar, S Chaudhary, J Iqbal, S Kumar Valliveti

VCC vs PRS Probable Playing11

Vinohrady CC: S Rakshit, Siddharth Goud, Ritik Tomar, Chris Pearce (WK), F Heydenrych, Nirmal Kumar, Arshad Yousafzai, S Chaudhary, B Boulton Smith, Haris Hassan, Lakshay Sharma

Prague Spartans: Javed Iqbal, Zahid Mahmood, P Ganesan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, S Kumar Valliveti, Satyajit Sengupta, A Bhuiyan, Neeraj Tyagi, G Kumar (WK), S Wani, S Ravi