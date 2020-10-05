Vinohrady CC vs Prague Spartans Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for VCC vs PRS in ECS T10 Prague
Vinohrady CC vs Prague Spartans , File Photo
Dream11 Prediction: Vinohrady CC vs Prague Spartans - ECS T10-Prague 2020
VCC vs PRS Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Vinohrady CC vs Prague Spartans in ECS T10-Prague 2020 match today, October 05.
Vinohrady CC vs Prague Spartans (VCC vs PRS) Dream11
Wicketkeeper – Chris Pearce
Batsmen – Siddharth Goud, P Ganesan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, S Rakshit, Satyajit Sengupta
Allrounders – A Yousafzai, R Tomar
Bowlers – S Chaudhary, J Iqbal, S Kumar Valliveti
VCC vs PRS My Dream11 Team
Chris Pearce (VC), Siddharth Goud (C), P Ganesan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, S Rakshit, Satyajit Sengupta, A Yousafzai, R Tomar, S Chaudhary, J Iqbal, S Kumar Valliveti
VCC vs PRS Probable Playing11
Vinohrady CC: S Rakshit, Siddharth Goud, Ritik Tomar, Chris Pearce (WK), F Heydenrych, Nirmal Kumar, Arshad Yousafzai, S Chaudhary, B Boulton Smith, Haris Hassan, Lakshay Sharma
Prague Spartans: Javed Iqbal, Zahid Mahmood, P Ganesan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, S Kumar Valliveti, Satyajit Sengupta, A Bhuiyan, Neeraj Tyagi, G Kumar (WK), S Wani, S Ravi