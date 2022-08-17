'Sachin Tendulkar knows it all': Vinod Kambli facing financial crisis, in dire need of work

Vinod Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli has been in news for numerous reasons, but this time, it looks like things have not been going in the player's favour. Kambli said that he is looking for cricket-related assignments as currently, his only source of income is the pension that he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The 50-year-old's last assignment was when he coached a team during the 2019 T20 Mumbai League. However, as the Covid-19 hit, things changed and the former cricketer had to depend on INR 30,000 from the BCCI.

He was helped by his childhood friend batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and used to mentor young cricketers at the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy in Nerul. However, the retired cricketer said that the place in Navi Mumbai was too far to travel.

"I used to wake up at 5 AM, and take a cab to DY Patil Stadium. It was very hectic. I would then coach at the BKC ground in the evening," Kambli said, according to Mid-day.

"I am a retired cricketer, who is completely dependent on the pension from the BCCI. My only payment (source of income) at the moment is from the Board, for which I am really thankful and grateful. It takes care of my family.

"I was seeking help from the MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association). I came into the CIC [Cricket Improvement Committee], but it was an honorary job. I went to the MCA for some help. I have a family to look after. I told the MCA many times that if you require me, I am there whether it is at the Wankhede Stadium or at BKC. Mumbai cricket has given me a lot. I owe my life to this game. After retirement, there is no cricket for you. But if you want to stay steady in life, it is important to have assignments. I am looking for that from the MCA. All I can do is request the MCA president [Dr Vijay Patil] or the secretary [Sanjay Naik] for an assignment."

When asked if Tendulkar knew about his current situation, Kambli said that Master Blaster is aware of this financial situation: "He (Sachin) knows everything, but I am not expecting anything from him. He gave me the TMGA (Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy) assignment. I was very happy. He has been a very good friend. He has always been there for me."

With no work currently in hand, Kambli added that he will be there if the Mumbai team needs him. "I need assignments, where I can work with youngsters. I know Mumbai have retained Amol (Muzumdar) as their head coach, but if anywhere I am needed, I am there. We have played together and we were a great team. That’s what I want them (Mumbai team) to do...to play as a team."