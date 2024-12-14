Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar also extended his support, offering to assist Kambli, who has previously undergone rehab 14 times.

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli has accepted Kapil Dev's offer to enter rehab amid concerns about his health and financial struggles. Recently, Kapil Dev, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain, offered to cover the costs of Kambli's treatment, provided that Kambli agrees to enter rehab.

Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar also extended his support, offering to assist Kambli, who has previously undergone rehab 14 times. Kambli acknowledged his financial difficulties but credited his wife for managing their finances.

"Bad (on his financial condition). But the manner in which my wife has handled everything, hats off to her. [Sunil] Gavaskar was the first to react (to Kapil Dev's offer). Sure, I have no hesitation (to enter rehab), because until I have my family with me, I'm not afraid of anything, anybody. I will complete it and return. I will come back," Kambli said on Vickey Lalwani's YouTube channel.

On December 3, Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar met his childhood friend Vinod Kambli during the unveiling of a memorial to renowned cricket coach Ramakant Vitthal Achrekar at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park.

Following this, many in the Indian cricket community became more aware of Kambli's situation, with figures like Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar offering their help.

