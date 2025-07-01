After seven years of marriage, wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat and her husband Somvir Rathee became parents to a baby boy.

Wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday. She and her husband, Somvir Rathee, welcomed their newborn in New Delhi after Vinesh was admitted to Apollo Hospital on Monday. She gave birth to her first child on Tuesday morning. Earlier this year, in March, Vinesh and Somvir jointly shared a post on Instagram announcing their pregnancy wherein they wrote, ''Our love story continues with a new chapter,'' along with a baby foot and red heart emoji.

Soon after the news of Vinesh's delivery went viral on social media, several popular personalities came forward and congratulated the couple. General Secretary of the Congress party and a Member of Parliament, Kumari Selja wrote in Hindi on her X handle, which reads, ''Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Congress MLA Mrs. @Phogat_Vinesh ji from Julana on the birth of her son. I pray to God that the newborn brings joy and auspiciousness to the family and that both of you remain healthy and cheerful.''

Talking about Vinesh's health condition after the delivery, her elder brother Harvinder Phogat told The Indian Express, ''Vinesh gave birth to a baby boy this morning at a private hospital in Delhi. Both Vinesh and the baby are fine. It’s the biggest joy for the whole family.''

''Vinesh will be back home in a couple of days, and we all will visit her after that. The whole of Balali is waiting to welcome Vinesh and her son,'' he added.

Vinesh made headlines last year both for her wrestling career and her new faction as a politician. She was in the news after she was disqualified for exceeding the weight limit ahead of her 50kg freestyle wrestling match at the Paris Olympics. She announced her retirement from the sport after returning home.