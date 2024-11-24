Former India cricketer Vinay Kumar took to social media to mock Sanjay Manjrekar's comment about his bowling speed.

Former India cricketer Vinay Kumar took to social media to mock Sanjay Manjrekar's comment about his bowling speed, questioning whether 120kmph was really considered medium pace. The former cricketer didn't hold back in his response, pointing out that he had consistently bowled at speeds higher than that throughout his career.

"Sanjay bhai with due respect, your speed gun requires urgent servicing. 120KMPH Seriously? With God’s grace I take pride in my achievements, I am contented, satisfied and happy with my life," Vinay wrote on X.

"Medium pacer like Vinay Kumar has worked really hard to become the 1st Indian fast bowler to take 100 IPL wickets also played for the country in all the formats. I take pride in my bowling. Anyways best wishes and regards," he added.

The recent post by Vinay Kumar was not made without reason. During his commentary on the first Test between Australia and India in Perth, Sanjay Manjrekar made a statement regarding the development of fast bowlers in India over the past decade. Manjrekar mentioned that the board regulated how much grass should be on the surface at the domestic level.

"But I think that's gone, but what it also did was medium pacers like the Vinay Kumars, with no disrepect to him, were topping the wicket-taking charts because all they needed to do with grass on the pitch was put the ball at 120 kmph in the right area, and they got wickets," Manjrekar said.

What was this horrible statement from @sanjaymanjrekar what does he mean by medium pacers like Vinay Kumar started topping the wicket takers list.

Vinay Kumar, who has represented India in one Test, 31 ODIs, and nine T20Is, was clearly not pleased with Manjrekar's comments. With a total of 48 international wickets and an impressive domestic career with 504 wickets in 139 first-class matches, including 442 wickets in the Ranji Trophy, Kumar felt compelled to respond. Additionally, his performance in the IPL, where he played 105 matches for four different teams and took 105 wickets, further solidified his credentials as a talented pace bowler.

