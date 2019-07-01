Vijay Shankar OUT of World Cup 2019: This batsman will replace him in Indian squad

Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar on Monday was ruled out of the ongoing World Cup due to a toe injury and will to be replaced by Mayank Agarwal.

Karnataka opener Agarwal, 28, who made his Test debut against Australia last year, has not yet played in the ODI format.

"Vijay Shankar sustained a non-displaced fracture of the left big toe, which will require a minimum of three weeks to heal. The injury rules him out of the ongoing World Cup. The Indian team management has requested the ICC to consider Mayank Agarwal as his replacement." BCCI in an official statement said.

According to BCCI senior official, "Vijay got hit on the toe by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery once again. His situation is not great and he won't be able to take part in the tournament. He is going back home.

"The Indian team management is likely to ask for Mayank Agarwal as a replacement since he is an opener and also it might give KL Rahul a chance to get back to the No.4 position in case Rishabh Pant fails in the next two games," the source added.

In fact, Rohit Sharma had mentioned Shankar's injury but it was presumed to be an old hit that he took at Southampton.

It is expected that Agarwal's name will be approved by the ICC's tournament technical committee and the player will arrive in Birmingham and travel to Leeds subsequently.

India lost their previous match to England by 31 runs here on Sunday and will take on Bangladesh at the same venue on Tuesday.