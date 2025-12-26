Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli sets new world record, surpasses Australia great Michael Bevan to achieve historic feat

With a landmark innings at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Virat Kohli rewrote history by surpassing a decades-old benchmark held by former Australia star Michael Bevan. Kohli’s latest feat cements his status as one of the most consistent batters in List A cricket.

In today’s cricket, very few names spark as much awe as Virat Kohli. On Friday, “The King” lived up to his nickname again. In a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Gujarat in Bengaluru, Kohli didn’t just pile on the runs—he broke records. He passed Michael Bevan to become the highest-averaging batter in the history of List A cricket. Fans are calling it “God Mode,” and honestly, it’s hard to argue.

Before the match at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, everyone was watching. Kohli didn’t disappoint. He hammered 77 off 61 balls, and just like that, his career List A average jumped to 57.87—just enough to edge past Bevan’s long-standing 57.86. Bevan was the model of consistency for decades, the guy everyone measured themselves against. Now, Kohli’s relentless drive has finally pushed him to the top.

What makes this even crazier is how relentless Kohli’s been in 2025. People started to wonder if he was slowing down in one-day cricket, but he’s answered with a run of form that almost seems unreal. Over his last six List A innings, he’s stacked up 584 runs at an average of 146. The numbers don’t even sound real, but here they are: 77 against Gujarat, 131 against Andhra, three big knocks in a row against South Africa (65 not out, 102, and 135), and a solid 74 against Australia.

Kohli’s not just breaking average records. He also became the fastest player ever to 16,000 List A runs, smashing Sachin Tendulkar’s old mark by a whopping 61 innings. And while some players slow down with age, Kohli’s gone the other way. In 2025, his strike rate has stayed well above 110, showing he can still take bowling attacks apart with that same aggressive flair.

Now, the List A average charts have a new leader. Kohli’s perched right at the top, with Bevan (57.86) and Sam Hain (57.76) just behind. The gap between Kohli and the rest—Babar Azam, AB de Villiers, you name it—just keeps growing.

For Kohli, this isn’t just a stat. It’s the latest chapter in a career obsessed with runs, with pushing past every limit. Passing a legend like Bevan, he’s shown again that while records are made to be broken, some players just keep setting new ones—ones that might never fall.

Also read| Watch: Fan turns aggressive after selfie snub, Hardik Pandya keeps his cool while out with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma