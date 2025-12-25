Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma return to action - Will BCCI telecast or livestream the matches?

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to return to competitive action, raising a big question for fans — will the BCCI telecast or livestream the matches? Here’s the latest update on broadcast and streaming plans for their much-awaited comeback.

The 2025 Vijay Hazare Trophy has transformed into one of the most anticipated domestic tournaments in recent history, primarily due to the rare participation of India’s two greatest modern-day icons: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. After making successful returns to their respective state teams, Mumbai and Delhi, the spotlight now shifts to their upcoming fixtures as fans clamor for details on match schedules and broadcast availability.

It is a rare occasion for fans to see the top Indian players donning domestic whites, and their participation is sure to elevate the competition's standard. Emerging cricketers gain invaluable experience by playing alongside stars like Kohli and Rohit Sharma. This serves as a reminder to supporters that domestic cricket holds significant importance in the Indian cricket landscape.

Following these games, they will turn their focus to international fixtures, as the Indian team is scheduled to host New Zealand for an ODI series in January. Competing in domestic matches will provide excellent pre-season preparation for both players, especially after a busy international season.

They will next take the field in the tournament on December 26 (Friday). Rohit Sharma's Mumbai will face Uttarakhand, while Virat Kohli's Delhi will go up against Gujarat.

Unfortunately, the previous matches featuring Rohit and Virat were not broadcast or streamed. As a result, fans are left wondering how they can catch their next game. Regrettably, neither the Mumbai vs Uttarakhand nor the Delhi vs Gujarat matches will be available for live streaming or telecast.

Where can fans catch Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in action?

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, all 38 teams compete on the same day, with matches commencing simultaneously. Although 19 matches occur concurrently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) only broadcasts a select few games, similar to the approach taken during the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

It has come to light that broadcasting facilities have been established at only two venues, with matches taking place solely at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Virat Kohli will participate in all his tournament matches at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, while Rohit Sharma will compete at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Unfortunately, neither venue will have broadcasting or streaming capabilities, meaning their matches will not be viewable anywhere. However, scoring updates and highlights will be available on the BCCI's official website and app, ensuring that no crucial moments are overlooked.

