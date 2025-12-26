Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma close season on a high as Delhi, Mumbai register wins

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma signed off the season on a high as Delhi and Mumbai registered convincing wins. The senior batters’ strong performances capped a positive end to their domestic campaigns.

The 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy hit its peak on Friday. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma—two giants of Indian cricket—wrapped up their brief domestic returns by carrying their teams to tough, hard-fought wins. Their days couldn’t have played out more differently, but it was Kohli who stole the show, smashing a world record in the process.

Playing for Delhi against Gujarat in Bengaluru, Kohli was in full flow. After scoring a century earlier in the week, he came out blazing again, smashing 77 off 61 balls, peppered with 13 fours and a six. With this innings, he jumped past Michael Bevan to claim the highest batting average in List A cricket history (among batters with at least 5,000 runs). Kohli’s new mark? 57.87—just a shade above Bevan’s 57.86, but enough to rewrite the record books. He’s been on a tear this year, piling up 584 runs across his last six List A games, averaging a jaw-dropping 146.00.

Kohli’s 77, along with Rishabh Pant’s gritty 70, dragged Delhi to 254/9. And just when Delhi needed nerves of steel in the field, Kohli delivered again—he held on to two vital catches, including the match-winner, sealing a nail-biting 7-run victory.

Jaipur told a different story for Rohit Sharma. Two days back, he lit up the Sawai Mansingh Stadium with a thunderous 155 against Sikkim—pure class. But cricket can be cruel. This time, first ball of the match, he flicked one to fine leg and walked back for a golden duck.

Luckily for Mumbai, the team had plenty of firepower. The Khan brothers—Sarfaraz and Musheer—both chipped in with 55, and Hardik Tamore anchored the innings with an unbeaten 93. Mumbai stacked up a big 331/7. Uttarakhand didn’t go down quietly—Yuvraj Chaudhary’s 96 kept things interesting—but Mumbai’s bowling unit stayed on top and locked down a comfortable 51-run win.

Legends leave their mark

Even if short, the return of Kohli and Rohit gave domestic cricket a huge lift. Stadiums were packed, TV numbers soared, and fans got what they came for. Rohit’s stint ended on a bittersweet note—one big knock, one early exit—but Kohli’s relentless consistency in 50-over cricket shut down any lingering doubts.

Now both stars shift focus back to the national team ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand. They leave the Vijay Hazare Trophy with their teams on top of their groups—and another world record in Kohli’s ever-growing collection.

