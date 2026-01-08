FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad scripts history, achieves rare world record in men's List A cricket

Ruturaj Gaikwad created history during the Vijay Hazare Trophy clash between Maharashtra and Goa, breaking a world record previously held by Mayank Agarwal. Walking in at 2–3, the 28-year-old produced a memorable knock to rewrite men’s List A cricket history.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 08, 2026, 05:07 PM IST

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad scripts history, achieves rare world record in men's List A cricket
TRENDING NOW

Ruturaj Gaikwad continued to let his bat speak for itself, setting multiple world records even after being dropped from the Indian team for the ODI series against New Zealand. He played a pivotal role in Maharashtra's remarkable comeback during their final league stage match of the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday (January 8) at the Soni Stadium in Jaipur.

The Maharashtra captain scored an impressive 134 runs off just 131 balls after coming in to bat at number five, with the team struggling at 2-3 following ducks from Arshin Kulkarni and Ankit Bawne, and Prithvi Shaw being dismissed for a single run by Arjun Tendulkar. Ruturaj ensured that the Pune-based team managed to post a respectable total of 249, despite being reduced to 25-5 and 53-6 at one point. His innings featured eight boundaries and six sixes.

Ruturaj Gaikwad makes history

In just his 94th innings in this format, Ruturaj achieved his 20th century. Of these, one was scored for the Indian team last month against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. Today's innings marked his 15th century for Maharashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, tying him with teammate Bawne for the most centuries in the tournament's history. The 28-year-old has also recorded three centuries for India-A in unofficial ODIs and one for India-B in the Deodhar Trophy.

Ruturaj has accomplished a remarkable milestone by becoming the first player in men's List A cricket history to score 20 centuries in fewer than 100 innings. He surpassed a record that was matched by Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal on Tuesday (January 6) with a century against Rajasthan for Karnataka. Mayank had shared this record with Pakistan's Khurram Manzoor.

Fastest to 20 List A Centuries

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 95 innings (2026)

Khurram Manzoor: 129 innings (2018)

Mayank Agarwal: 129 innings (2026)

Babar Azam: 131 innings (2019)

Virat Kohli: 143 innings (2013)

Salman Butt: 149 innings (2016)

Throughout this innings, Ruturaj also crossed the 5,000-run mark in this format, becoming the fastest player to achieve this milestone.

The star Indian batsman has accumulated 5060 runs in 95 List A innings, boasting an average of 58.82. Ruturaj's average is the highest in the history of 50-over cricket among players who have played at least 50 innings.

Also read| Standings, sanctions or stand-off: Bangladesh face tough call as ICC push scheduled matches amid Mustafizur Rahman row

