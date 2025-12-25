Former MI star scripts history, surpasses Jonty Rhodes to become first player to achieve huge List A fielding milestone

Vignesh Puthur created history in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 by surpassing Jonty Rhodes to achieve a never-seen-before List A fielding milestone. The former Mumbai Indians player delivered a record-breaking performance that rewrote domestic cricket history.

Young spinner Vignesh Puthur made his List A debut against Tripura. Kerala triumphed in the match by 145 runs, marking a historic moment for Puthur. The young talent, who will join RR for IPL 2026 after being acquired for an impressive Rs 30 lakh at the auction, has set a record as the first cricketer to take six catches in a List A match.

Originating from Kerala, Puthur achieved this feat by taking six catches while fielding, which included one from his own bowling.

Previously, Jonty Rhodes held the record for the most catches in this format, having taken five catches while playing for South Africa against the West Indies in 1993.

In 2025, Harry Brook also reached the milestone of five catches against the West Indies in ODIs. Additionally, Arien Sangma recorded five catches as an outfielder for Meghalaya in this tournament against Sikkim.

6 Catches (World Record)

Vignesh Puthur (Kerala vs Tripura, Dec 2025)

5 Catches

Jonty Rhodes (South Africa vs West Indies, Nov 1993)

Brad Young (South Australia vs Tasmania, Jan 2002)

Peter Handscomb (Victoria vs Queensland, Oct 2023)

Arien Sangma (Meghalaya vs Sikkim, Jan 2025)

Harry Brook (England vs West Indies, May 2025)

Puthur, who did not bat for Kerala, secured his first catch off his own bowling. In the 11th over, he dismissed Tripura's opener Udiyan Bose by catching the ball from his own delivery. He initially took one catch during Tripura's early wickets but then shifted the momentum in their favor by claiming five catches within seven overs.

He caught players such as Swapnil Singh, Saurabh Das, Abhijit Sarkar, and Viki Saha during Baba Aprajit's over, and later caught Sridam Paul.

Kerala triumphed over Tripura by 145 runs in the Group A Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite 2025-26 match. After Tripura chose to bowl first, Kerala scored 348/8 in 50 overs, even without their captain Sanju Samson. Rohan Kunnummal, the captain, scored 94 runs off 92 balls (11 fours, 3 sixes), forming a solid 129-run partnership with Baba Aparajith, who contributed 64 runs off 73 balls. Vishnu Vinod finished strong with an unbeaten 102 runs off 62 balls (6 sixes), partnering for 69 runs with Akhil Scaria, who made 18 runs; Ankit Sharma chipped in with 28 runs off 26 balls. On the bowling side, Tripura's Manisankar Murasingh took 3 wickets for 72 runs, but in their chase of 349 runs, they were bowled out for 203 in just 36.5 overs. Baba Aparajith also claimed 5 wickets with the ball, earning him the player of the match award.

Also read| BCCI faces online backlash after posting 'CCTV-style' clips of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma VHT centuries; RCB joins troll fest