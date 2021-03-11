Trending#

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Prithvi Shaw's purple patch continues, slams fourth ton, breaks THIS record

Mumbai captain continued his impressive run in the 50-over domestic competition as he broke an all-time record in the semi-final against Karnataka


Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw scored a smashing 165 against Karnataka in the semi-final of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 | Photo: BCCI Domestic / MCA / Twitter

Updated: Mar 11, 2021, 01:23 PM IST

Opening batsman and Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw on Thursday registered his fourth century in the ongoing edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and became the leading run-scorer in the ongoing tournament. Shaw scored a century while playing for Mumbai in the second semi-final against Karnataka here at the Palam A Stadium.

The right-handed batsman brought up his hundred off just 79 balls in the semi-final against Karnataka with the help of 12 fours and 3 sixes. The 21-year-old Shaw went on to play a knock of 165 runs off just 122 balls with the help of 17 fours and 7 sixes.

Shaw has taken his tally to 754 runs in the tournament and as a result, he has become the leading run-scorer. Shaw has led Mumbai in three games in the tournament and in these three games, Shaw returned with one double-century and two tons.

Earlier this week, Shaw broke Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli`s record of the highest individual score by an Indian batsman in a List A chase. Prithvi achieved the feat when he hammered an unbeaten 185 off 123 balls against Saurashtra in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday.

While Dhoni had smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 183 against Sri Lanka in Jaipur in 2005, Kohli had hit 183 to steer India to a six-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup clash in Dhaka in 2012.

Prithvi surpassed both Dhoni and Kohli`s score while guiding Mumbai into the semi-finals.