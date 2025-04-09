The PSL, which was normally held in February and March, was rescheduled for April and May this year due to Pakistan's busy international schedule.

With the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Indian Premier League (IPL) coinciding for the first time in history, Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali has made a provocative statement that is sure to spark discussions on both sides of the border. The PSL, which was normally held in February and March, was rescheduled for April and May this year due to Pakistan's busy international schedule. The 18th season of the IPL is directly at odds with this change.

Some believe that the PSL's cricketing quality can tilt the scales if local players can deliver game-winning performances, despite the IPL being the most lucrative and popular T20 competition in the world.

In a pre-match interview before the commencement of PSL 10, Hasan Ali, a key player for Karachi Kings, boldly asserted that if players in the Pakistan league elevate their game, fans will be compelled to switch their allegiance from the IPL to the PSL.

“Fans watch tournaments where there’s good cricket and entertainment. If we play well in the PSL, viewers will leave the IPL to watch us,” Hasan said, as quoted by Geo News.

However, this statement comes at a time when Pakistan's national team is encountering significant challenges on the international stage. Pakistan recently suffered an early exit from the 2025 Champions Trophy after consecutive losses to India and New Zealand. This disappointing performance was followed by a 4-1 T20I series defeat and a 3-0 ODI whitewash against New Zealand.

“When the national team doesn’t do well, it reflects on the PSL too. But if we do well, PSL’s graph goes up as well,” Hasan explained.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started a rebuilding phase with an eye on the T20 World Cup 2026 and ODI World Cup 2027, despite a recent run of subpar performances. This tactical change entails hiring new coaches and making investments in younger players.

"The players are conscious of their flaws and places for progress," said captain Hasan Ali, who has voiced optimism about the addition of new players to the group. They will produce outcomes if given enough time.

Amidst the ongoing debate between the PSL and the IPL on social media, the true test lies in whether Hasan's faith in Pakistan's domestic league will resonate with fans and viewers worldwide. Only time will reveal the outcome of this narrative.

