Video of Virat Kohli dancing inside team bus on Rang Barse goes viral, watch

Virat Kohli dances inside the team bus while Rohit sprays colours

Indian cricketers were seen enjoying the festival of Holi days ahead of the start of the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli were seen enjoying the festival with Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj and other teammates. The video was shared by Indian opener Shubman Gill. In the video, Kohli, Rohit and other cricketers can be seen celebrating Holi inside the team bus in Ahmedabad, the venue for the 4th Test against Australia.

Kohli, Rohit and Shubman can be seen dancing to popular Bollywood number Rang Barse. “Happy holi from @indiancricketteam,” Gill captioned his post on Instagram.

Rohit Sharma and Co. has reached Ahmedabad for the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which is scheduled to begin from March 9. India are currently 2-1 ahead in the four-match series. Hosts India defeated Australia in the first two Tests but the visitors staged a superb comeback in the third Test at Indore to make the series interesting.

Star Australia batter Steve Smith will lead the team as regular captain Pat Cummins has flown back to his country to attend his unwell mother.