Video of Shubman Gill leaving Kolkata hospital with cervical collar goes viral | WATCH

A video of the Indian skipper Shubman Gill leaving a hospital in Kolkata is doing the rounds on social media with a cervical collar around his neck. Check it out here.

Shubman Gill, India's Test skipper, sustained a neck injury during the first Test match against South Africa in Kolkata. He was admitted to a hospital in the town after the injury. On Sunday, Gill was reportedly discharged from the hospital, and a video of him leaving the healthcare facility is doing the rounds on social media, wherein he can be seen wearing a cervical collar around his neck. Gill sustained a neck spasm on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test and was later ruled out of the game.

Watch the viral clip:

GOOD NEWS FOR INDIA



Captain Shubman Gill has been discharged from the Hospital. #ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/OhrvQVWYp2 — (@Arif011111) November 16, 2025

What happened to Gill?

Shubman Gill walked out to bat in the first innings of the Kolkata Test, and after a few balls, he walked off the ground along with Team India's physio. As per some reports, Gill was stretchered off to a hospital in the town and was kept in the ICU for observation.

''Captain Shubman Gill had a neck injury on Day 2 of the ongoing Test against South Africa in Kolkata. He was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of the day’s play. He is currently under observation in the hospital. He will take no further part in the Test. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team,'' BCCI said in a statement.

Speculations about his participation in the second and final Test match against South Africa are in full swing. The second game in the 2-match series is scheduled to be played in Guwahati, starting November 22.