Video of Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi exiting Dubai Stadium with Asia Cup Trophy after India's refusal goes viral, WATCH

A dramatic event unfolded during the Asia Cup 2025 final match when Naqvi left the venue with the trophy and the Indian team celebrated without the trophy. The video has surfaced on social media amid controversy.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 01:18 PM IST

Video of Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi exiting Dubai Stadium with Asia Cup Trophy after India's refusal goes viral, WATCH
A video capturing the dramatic moment when PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi walked out of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with the Asia Cup trophy and medals after India refused to accept it has gone viral. The incident occurred following India's thrilling 5-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final.

Mohsin Naqvi exits Dubai Stadium with Asia Cup trophy: Watch

The Indian team refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy during the presentation ceremony, after beating Pakistan by five wickets in the summit clash. Following a 90-minute delay, ACC chief Naqvi, who also serves as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Asian Cricket Council and Pakistan’s Interior Minister, left the stadium and the Indian team celebrated without the trophy. While the match ended around 10.30 pm Dubai time, in a thrilling final-over finish, the wait for the presentation went on until close to midnight.

 Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy: What happened?

The Indian team had declined to receive the trophy from Naqvi due to his past provocative posts and strained India-Pakistan relations. Before the ceremony Indian team management had enquired who would be presenting the silverware. They indicated willingness to receive it from Emirates Cricket Board vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni, but Naqvi is said to have rejected the proposal. When the presentation ceremony began, India spinner Kuldeep Yadav, opener Abhishek Sharma and batter Tilak Varma received their individual awards from other dignitaries on stage. When Naqvi finally stepped onto the dais, the Indian side made clear they would not accept the trophy from him. Moments later, the trophy was discreetly removed from the venue, leaving the champions without their prize.

"I have been informed by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards. So that does conclude the post-match presentation," Simon Doull, the presenter for the host broadcaster, said at the ceremony. Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Salman Agha accepted the runners-up cheque from Naqvi, after which the ceremony came to an end. Naqvi left the venue with the trophy, sparking controversy and prompting BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia to condemn his actions as "unsportsmanlike".

Meanwhile, Indian players Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma photoshopped trophies into their celebratory photos, poking fun at Naqvi's actions.

