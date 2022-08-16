Search icon
The Hundred: Video of Imran Tahir doing Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuu' celebration goes viral

The 'Siuu' is Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark celebration and he does it after he scores a goal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo and Imran Tahir

In the match between the Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets, South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who is 43, made sure to keep entertaining fans.

In the ongoing The Hundred 2022, he celebrated in Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuu' style after picking up the prized wicket of England middle-order batter Dawid Malan.

The 'Siuu' is Ronaldo's trademark celebration and he does it after he scores a goal. The celebration has been copied by various other sportspersons across the globe.

As for Imran Tahir, the Birmingham Phoenix bowler left his signature sprinting celebrations but doubled it up with Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuu' celebrations. The video of the same was posted by The Hundred on their official Twitter handle. 

WATCH:

Talking about the clash, Birmingham Phoenix skipper Moeen Ali had won the toss and decided to bowl first at Edgbaston on Monday, August 15. 

Imran Tahir finished with 1/26 as Trent Rockets were restricted to 145/6. Birmingham later chased down the target by seven wickets and 14 balls to spare. 

