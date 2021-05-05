Video of ambulance stopped for KKR convoy goes viral, police call it 'fake, defamatory'- WATCH

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was seen getting suspended after the bio-bubble was breached and players and other staff members were seen getting tested positive for COVID-19.

Now amid all the development, a video is widely being circulated showing an ambulance being stopped in Ahmedabad to allow the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) convoy to pass smoothly.

According to the 15-second clip, three KKR buses were being escorted by police vehicles, while the ambulance remained stationary at the traffic point.

As per a report in The Indian Express, the video was shot at Panjrapole crossroads traffic junction in Ahmedabad.

KKR were scheduled to play against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on May 3, but after duo, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for COVID-19, the match was rescheduled.

WATCH:

Ahmedabad police stopped an ambulance to let pass IPL cricketers’ convoy in a bizarre turn of events. News18 Gujarati reports this horrible incident that has sparked fury among citizens #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/YEq4MUOTkO — TheAgeOfBananas (@iScrew) May 4, 2021

Meanwhile, reacting to the video, the Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic), Ahmedabad, Mayanksinh, was quoted in The Indian Express saying, "We have seen the video and are yet to verify whether the traffic at the said junction was stopped by Traffic Police or Ahmedabad Police. The police will never stop an ambulance on its way for any VIP convoy, be it of IPL players or any minister. We even don’t stop hearse vans for convoys. The case could be of momentary confusion. This is a malicious attempt to tarnish the image of police with fake and defamatory video.”