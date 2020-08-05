VIDEO: Fans go berserk as 'sad meme' man is back ahead of Pakistan's 1st Test vs England - Watch

England host Pakistan in a three-match Test series with the first taking place at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester from Wednesday (August 5) onwards.

Cricket got back on its feet after the sabbatical due to the coronavirus pandemic and the fust international game was the Test between England and West Indies.

Pakistan is the only team to have drawn two back-to-back Test series in England- 2-2 in 2016 and 1-1 in 2018- in the last decade.

Ahead of Pakistan's series opener against the Three Lions, the Men In Green received a very special message from Muhammad Sarim Akhtar, the man whose sad reaction at the World Cup 2019 went viral and became one of the most popular memes on the internet.

"Play with pride and passion! The meme fame Sarim has a simple message for team Pakistan. Send in your messages for Pakistan team using #SuperFans," PCB wrote on Twitter.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

Play with pride and passion! The meme fame Sarim has a simple message for team Pakistan. Send in your messages for Pakistan team using #SuperFans pic.twitter.com/gQszBbL7Fc — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 3, 2020

Fans immediately went berserk in the comment section of the post.

This is how they reacted:

Delete. — Arsal Shakeel (@ArsalaDp) August 3, 2020

First time seen him smiling. — Osman Mehmood (@Acc0unt_Ant) August 3, 2020