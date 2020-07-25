VIDEO: Ben Stokes in 'disbelief' after Kemar Roach's steaming delivery hit timber on Day 1 of 3rd Test

West Indies pacer Kemar Roach was in scotching form for his side on day one of the 3rd Test at Old Trafford and changed the mood of the game when his steaming delivery knocked out Ben Stokes' wickets in Manchester on Friday (July 24).

After England got off to a poor start in the morning when Roach dismissed Dominic Sibley for a duck in the very first over, Stokes joined forces with Rory Burns to stable the ship for the home side.

The pair managed to knit together a decent partnership but their parade was soon brought to an abrupt end when Roach came back into the attack for the tourists.

At a critical moment of the game, the 33-year-old bowled a full-delivery which left England's 'Mr Reliable' bamboozled.

The steaming delivery broke through Stokes' forward defence, who was left baffled with the fact how the ball managed to creep between his bat and pad and hit timber to give Windies a key breakthrough.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

England finished day one on 251/4 with Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler remaining unbeaten at 91 and 56 runs, respectively on day two.

Action in Manchester for the second day resumes at 3:30 today.

Playing XIâ€‹: England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel