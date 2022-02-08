IND vs WI: Vice-captain KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Navdeep Saini join India camp ahead of 2nd ODI

After winning the first ODI by 6 wickets, India is all set to battle it out against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. With preparations in full swing, vice-captain KL Rahul and batter Mayank Agarwal joined the Indian camp on Monday ahead of the 2nd ODI. Pacer Navdeep Saini also came out of COVID-19 isolation and was back in the nets.

The trio was seen training at the stadium as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared photos on Twitter and captioned it as, "Look who are here! The trio has joined the squad and sweated it out in the practice session today."

The trio has joined the squad and sweated it out in the practice session today. #TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/Nb9Gmkx98f — BCCI (@BCCI) February 7, 2022

Talking about the tri, KL Rahul had missed the first ODI due to personal reasons, while, Mayank was completing his quarantine as he was added to the squad later on after COVID-19 cases hit the home side's camp.

As for the 1st clash, Team India defeated West Indies on Sunday, while chasing a target of 177 runs. India reached 178 for four in 28 overs. For the Windies, Jason Holder top-scored with a knock of 57 runs off 71 balls.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma smashed 60 runs off 51 deliveries, while, Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda set up an unbeaten partnership to win the match.

While bowling, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's four-wicket haul helped the Men in Blue bowl out West Indies for 176 in 43.5 overs. Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna bagged three and two wickets respectively.