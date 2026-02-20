Veteran umpire Manik Gupta dies after massive bee attack during cricket game in Unnao

A veteran cricket umpire tragically died after a swarm of bees attacked him after a match in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. Know the whole story.

Manik Gupta, a veteran cricket umpire, has lost his life after a massive bee attack during a game at the Sapru Stadium in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. As per a report by news agency ANI, Manik went to meet a fellow umpire during a drinks break when a swarm of bees suddenly attacked everyone, and while trying to escape, he lost his balance and fell, following which the bees attacked him. For those unversed, Manik was associated with the Kanpur Cricket Association and had been umpiring for nearly three decades.

Manik's brother Amit Kumar Gupta said, ''His match had ended, and his fellow umpire was umpiring in a separate match. Manik went to him during the drinks break. They were both having tea, and a swarm of bees came from behind and attacked everyone present. He lost his balance and fell while trying to outrun the bees. The whole swarm of bees attacked him. Others were also attacked by the bees. He was umpiring for around 30 years. He was a state panel umpire.''

Manik's fellow umpire Jagdish Sharma said, ''We were attacked by a swarm of bees during the drinks break. We ran, but since Manik bhai was older, he couldn't outrun the bees. While everyone lay on the ground, the bees attacked all those present. Manik was severely attacked.''

After the bees attacked Manik, former Ranji player Rahul Sapru rushed the veteran umpire to a nearby private hospital in his personal vehicle. But due to the severity of the allergic reaction and Manik's heart condition, his health deteriorated. Later, he was referred to Hallett Hospital in Kanpur for was declared dead on arrival.