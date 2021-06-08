Veteran RCB all-rounder recalled to Australian white-ball squad after gap of 4 years

Serial T20 trophy winner Dan Christian has been added to Australia's preliminary white-ball squad for the tours of West Indies and Bangladesh in July and August. Cricket Australi (CA) has added six player to the initially announced 23-player squad as a few withdrawals from the senior players are expected.

While the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc returned to the squad after missing the T20I series against New Zealand, now six players including the like of Ashton Turner, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott, Wes Agar and Dan Christian.

Now the squad size has gone up to 29, which is expected to cut down before the squad leaves Australia for the tour against West Indies starting July 9. Australia will be playing three ODIs and as many T20Is before they move on to Bangladesh.

CA chief selector Trevor Hohns said that considering the elongated periods in bio-bubbles and quarantines, and keeping the health and well-being of players in mind, it was decided to add players to the squad as a few of them in the squad might take a break. Daniel Sams, the bowling all-rounder, had already withdrawn from the squad on mental health grounds.