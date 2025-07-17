'Very similar to Virat Kohli': Ex-Eng star reveals how Shubman Gill's aggression unleashed England's inner 'beast' at Lord's

Gill was conspicuously involved in heated verbal exchanges with England's openers, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, particularly towards the close of play on Day 3.

Moeen Ali, the former England all-rounder, recently shared a surprising thought: Shubman Gill's assertive behavior on the field, which resembles Virat Kohli's intense approach, might have inadvertently sparked England's determined resurgence. This adds an interesting twist to the narrative of the recent Lord's Test. Gill's aggressive style has been both praised for its competitive spirit and questioned for potentially distracting him from his main role. Ali's perspective suggests that the Indian skipper’s actions might have unintentionally motivated England, triggering a 'beast' level of performance from the team.

His comments, made during an interaction while playing for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Global Super League (GSL), paint a picture of a double-edged sword: a desire to be competitive that ultimately ignited the opposition's deepest fighting instincts.

Gill was conspicuously involved in heated verbal exchanges with England's openers, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, particularly towards the close of play on Day 3. Many pundits, including former Indian cricketers, have argued that such theatrics might have backfired, leading to a loss of focus for the Indian side. However, Moeen Ali offers a counter-argument. "My take is, it's fine. I think he's just trying to be competitive in front of a fight and very similar to Virat, I think it's fine," Ali stated. He then delivered the impactful twist: "But then, obviously the other team, what you've done is, I think you've actually brought out the best of England and the fight and that beast England can be."

According to this perspective, Gill's intensity was a rallying cry for the English side rather than a threat. It suggests that the alleged provocation forced England to push past their typical competitive limits and reveal a stronger side of themselves. In the Lord's Test, England made a remarkable comeback to win a crucial match and tie the series at one. Regardless of whether Gill's aggression was an unintended trigger for an already resolute England team or a calculated risk that backfired, Moeen Ali's observations surely add an intriguing layer to the ongoing series story. The psychological battles that take place off the field appear to be just as fierce as those that take place on it as both teams get ready for their upcoming match.

