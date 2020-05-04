'Very little margin of error': Sourav Ganguly compares COVID-19 pandemic to playing Test match on 'a dangerous wicket'

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has expressed his disappointment over the current situation across the globe due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought most daily activities to a halt, with individuals practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

The former Team India compared on the current situation with a Test match being played on an extremely dangerous pitch where the batsmen got very little room for error.

"This situation is a Test match on a very dangerous wicket. The ball is seaming and spinning as well – the batsman has very little margin of error."

"So, the batsman has to score runs and keep his wicket safe with this little margin of error, and win this Test match," Ganguly was quoted as saying by multiple outlets.

Ganguly also expressed his concern over the number of lives lost due to the COVID-19 outbreak and said that he also understands the struggle that people are going through across the world due to this pandemic.

"I am really upset seeing the current situation, because so many people are suffering outside. We are still struggling to understand how to stop this pandemic. This atmosphere all over the world has really bothered me. We don’t know how, when and where it came from – we all were unprepared for this. People are being affected by this so much. There have been so many deaths. This situation upsets me, and I also feel scared," he said.

"People come to my house to deliver groceries, food, so I feel a little scared as well. So it’s a mixed feeling. I just want this to end as quickly as possible."

"Cricket has taught me a lot. I faced real life, high-pressure situations. You have to make runs and there is just one ball left. If you make one wrong move, one wrong footwork, you will not get another chance. These kind of situations make you alert and aware about real life situations," he further added.