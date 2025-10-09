'Very few...': Shubman Gill drops massive hint on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s 2027 ODI World Cup plans

Kohli and Rohit are currently only active in the ODI format, having retired from Tests and T20Is. Both are expected to join the upcoming ODI squad, reinforcing their continued centrality to India's plans.

Are the veteran stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli part of India's ODI strategy? This is a pressing question that only the Indian team management can clarify. As anticipated, the newly appointed ODI captain Shubman Gill, whose rise has sparked significant debate about the future direction of Team India, was inquired about whether his esteemed teammates remain involved in the plans.

Both Rohit and Kohli now participate in just one format for India, having stepped away from Test and T20I cricket, and neither has engaged in any competitive matches since IPL 2025. They are set to return to the field during the ODI series against Australia later this month.

Gill, without going into excessive detail, clarified that both Rohit, whom he succeeded as the ODI captain, and Kohli are included in their strategy for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

“Absolutely. The experience these two have and the matches they’ve won for India – very few match their record. Players of such skills, quality and experience are very few in the world. On that front, we are definitely looking at them (as part of future plans)," Gill said.

Shubman Gill disclosed that he was aware in advance of his appointment as the ODI captain. He shared his enthusiasm about leading India in yet another format.

“It was announced after the first Test against West Indies (in Ahmedabad) but I got to know about it a bit earlier. It’s an honour to lead India," he said.

“I’m very excited to lead my country in that (ODI) format. And yes, the last few months have been very exciting for me. But I’m really looking forward to what the future has. I want to stay as much as possible in the present and don’t really want to look back on what I’ve been able to achieve or what we as a team have been able to achieve. Just want to look forward and win everything that we have in the upcoming months," he added.

