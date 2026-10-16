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'Very critical': Ex-India star’s stark warning as Bhuvneshwar Kumar's comeback highlights pace concern

Former India cricketer WV Raman has explained why Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s comeback is significant for Team India, calling the issue “very critical.” His remarks highlight an important concern surrounding India’s bowling resources and raise questions about the team’s plans going forward.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 16, 2026, 08:52 PM IST

'Very critical': Ex-India star’s stark warning as Bhuvneshwar Kumar's comeback highlights pace concern
File photo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar
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    Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s comeback to the Indian team has got everyone talking — fans and experts are happy to see him back but his return also shines a light on India’s struggling fast bowling lineup. After losing to West Indies in the fourth T20I on Wednesday, people started questioning the pace attack again. India gave away 247 runs and except for Prince Yadav every pacer went for more than 11 an over. WV Raman, former India cricketer and women’s team head coach didn’t shy away from the fast bowling problems.

    “See, on the one hand, you would obviously admire Bhuvneshwar Kumar for putting up performances and just pushing his way back into the side, but the other side of the coin is that it does give you a little bit to think about, isn't it?" Raman said.

    Watching Bhuvneshwar fight his way back is great, especially since many thought his best days were over but his return also shows the younger bowlers haven’t done enough to keep someone like Bhuvi out, even though he hasn’t been at his best lately.

    Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar have stepped up across formats recently but none of them have managed to deliver consistently on the international stage.

    Raman called on bowling coach Morne Morkel to spend more time working with these young pacers and help them sharpen their skills.

    "What I would like to see happen is that if the word transition is being used, then it is incumbent on the fast bowling coach to spend some time with the bowlers when they're not playing cricket and try and work with them.

    "It's very critical if you're talking about young fast bowlers who have the raw pace, who have the talent, they need to be really worked upon. That is where the bowling coach needs to spend a lot more time with the boys to ensure that they are well prepared when they get to play international cricket," Raman added.

    Bhuvneshwar will wear India colours again in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand after an outstanding IPL 2026 season — he grabbed 28 wickets for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

    Also read| IND vs WI: Arshdeep Singh ruled out of Bengaluru T20I after shoulder injury; Bhuvneshwar Kumar named replacement

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