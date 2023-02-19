'Venkatesh Prasad's tweets have added fuel to the fire': Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul's criticism

File Photo

KL Rahul's dismal run of form in Test cricket persisted as he was dismissed for a meager 17 runs in the second Test match between India and Australia. This was Rahul's second consecutive failure in the series, prompting the team management to take the difficult decision to drop him from the lineup. His struggles have put him under immense pressure, and it remains to be seen if he can turn his fortunes around in the remaining matches.

After Rahul's dismissal, former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad took to social media to express his dissatisfaction with the selection, marking the second time in a week that Prasad had used the microblogging site to share his candid thoughts on Rahul.

“And the torrid run continues. More to do with the rigidity of the management to persist with a player who just hasn’t looked the part. No top order batsman in at least the last 20 years of Indian cricket has played these many tests with such a low average,” Prasad wrote.

“His inclusion is deliberately denying talented guys, in form guys an opportunity to be in the 11. Shikhar had a test avg of 40+, Mayank has 41+ with 2 double hundreds, Shubhman Gill is in sublime form, Sarfaraz's never ending wait.. Many domestic performances are constantly ignored,” he continued.

However, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra criticized Venkatesh, accusing him of fanning the flames. Aakash implored the ex-Indian pacer to demonstrate more compassion as a former player, particularly during an ongoing match.

"As soon as KL Rahul gets dismissed cheaply, he starts to trend on Twitter. Everyone wants to give their opinion and criticize him and I feel Venkatesh Prasad's tweets have added fuel to the fire," said Chopra on his Youtube channel.

"A former cricketer himself, he should know that we shouldn't criticize our own players in the middle of the game when one inning is still remaining. After the game, you can definitely talk about any player and have your opinion," he added.

Since the start of 2022, KL Rahul has mustered a mere 174 runs in 11 innings, averaging a paltry 17.40. His sole half-century in this period serves as a testament to his struggles. As the vice-captain of the team, Rahul was entrusted with the captaincy during the two-Test series against Bangladesh in Rohit Sharma's absence.

Despite having played 47 matches, Rahul's Test career average stands at a mere 33.86. His seven centuries, including one each in England, South Africa, and Australia, have been few and far between.

