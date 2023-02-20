Search icon
Venkatesh Prasad hits out at KL Rahul, says ‘This is his best chance of…’

Former Indian fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad has been slamming KL Rahul quite regularly for his flump performance against Australia in both the Test matches.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 05:49 PM IST

Former Indian fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad has been slamming KL Rahul quite regularly for his flump performance against Australia in both the Test matches.  Venkatesh again took a dig at Indian opener KL Rahul after BCCI revealed unchanged team India squad for the remaining matches against Australia. 

In a tweet, Indian veteran fast bowler started comparing KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane’s home and away stats. He highlighted the fact that in spite of Rahane’s inconsistent form he has an overseas batting average of 40 in 50 Test matches, however, he was later dropped from the team. In his recent tweets, Prasad also claimed that Indian southpaw Shikhar Dhawan has the best batting average as an Indian opener.

Prasad continued the thread saying “But with KL being retained for the remaining 2 test matches, if he is picked in the playing 11, Indore is his best chance of coming back to form and silencing critics like me. Else needs to play county cricket, perform well and make a comeback in the Test side.” 

Former Indian vice-captain KL Rahul is currently going through a rough patch as he has scored the highest individual score of 23 in the last 10 Test innings. Rahul scored 17 and 1 in his last two innings where India registered a comprehensive victory against Australia. Rahul will probably be seen in action against Australia in the third test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Indore on March 1(Wednesday).  

 

 

