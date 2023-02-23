Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Venkatesh Prasad, Aakash Chopra Twitter banter continues as pacer digs up old tweet on Rohit Sharma

It went personal between former Indian opener Aakash Chopra and former Indian fast Bowler Venkatesh Prasad in an ongoing Twitter banter over KL Rahul's nosediving form in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 10:49 AM IST

Venkatesh Prasad, Aakash Chopra Twitter banter continues as pacer digs up old tweet on Rohit Sharma
Source: Twitter

It went personal between former Indian opener Aakash Chopra and former Indian fast Bowler Venkatesh Prasad in an ongoing Twitter banter over KL Rahul's nosediving form in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Things got rough after BCCI announced an unchanged squad for the next two test matches against Australia.

Venkatesh Prasad went a step ahead by digging deep into Aakash Chopra’s Twitter profile, where he found a decade old tweet by Chopra. A tweet where Chopra can be seen criticizing the Indian Captain, Rohit Sharma for his selection in the team in spite of his poor batting average back in 2012. 

Former Indian opener wrote on December 30 2012 “Rahane doesn't make it to the XI. and ‘talanted’ Rohit Sharma does.” and Venkatesh took him on this tweet and said if he can point out a player for underperforming why can I?

Replying to Aakash 2012 tweet V Prasad wrote “This is what Aakash had aired when Rohit was 24 with 4 yrs in international cross. He can use sarcasm for Rohit at 24, and I cannot point out underperforming Rahul at 31 with 8 years in International cricket. Yeh bhi sahi hai”

Now the question is whether KL Rahul will be part of the Playing XI in the third test against Australia? Or not? Team India will be playing the third test of the 4 match series from March 1(Wednesday). 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hug Day 2023: Know these physical and mental health benefits of hugging
Street food: 5 best spots in Delhi to satisfy your cravings for gol gappa
Faraaz: Sayani Gupta, Anubhav Sinha, Saiyami Kher attend special screening of Zahan Kapoor's debut film
New Year's Eve celebrations across India including Delhi, Manali, see pictures
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari, Mahikaa Rampal party in London, Orry dumps old photos from 'last X'mas'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET MDS 2023 admit card soon: See how and where to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.