Venkatesh Prasad, Aakash Chopra Twitter banter continues as pacer digs up old tweet on Rohit Sharma

It went personal between former Indian opener Aakash Chopra and former Indian fast Bowler Venkatesh Prasad in an ongoing Twitter banter over KL Rahul's nosediving form in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Things got rough after BCCI announced an unchanged squad for the next two test matches against Australia.

Venkatesh Prasad went a step ahead by digging deep into Aakash Chopra’s Twitter profile, where he found a decade old tweet by Chopra. A tweet where Chopra can be seen criticizing the Indian Captain, Rohit Sharma for his selection in the team in spite of his poor batting average back in 2012.

Former Indian opener wrote on December 30 2012 “Rahane doesn't make it to the XI. and ‘talanted’ Rohit Sharma does.” and Venkatesh took him on this tweet and said if he can point out a player for underperforming why can I?

Replying to Aakash 2012 tweet V Prasad wrote “This is what Aakash had aired when Rohit was 24 with 4 yrs in international cross. He can use sarcasm for Rohit at 24, and I cannot point out underperforming Rahul at 31 with 8 years in International cricket. Yeh bhi sahi hai”

Now the question is whether KL Rahul will be part of the Playing XI in the third test against Australia? Or not? Team India will be playing the third test of the 4 match series from March 1(Wednesday).