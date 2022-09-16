Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Venkatesh Iyer injured by a wild throw from Chintan Gaja during Duleep trophy match, Ambulance called on ground

An ambulance made its way into the ground after a wild throw, on follow-through, by medium pacer Chintan Gaja injured Central Zone's Venkatesh Iyer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 06:34 PM IST

Venkatesh Iyer injured by a wild throw from Chintan Gaja during Duleep trophy match, Ambulance called on ground
Venkatesh Iyer

In the ongoing Duleep Trophy semi-final between West Zone and Central Zone, Venkatesh Iyer got hit on the neck by a throw from the bowler Chintan Gaja. Iyer was batting on 6 when the incident took place and he had just come to the crease after Central Zone had suffered a top order batting collapse. 

READ: Jos Buttler likely to miss 7 match T20I series against Pakistan in order to recover for the upcoming T20I World Cup

The left-handed batter got off the mark with a six off the bowling of Gaja and on the next ball, hit the ball back towards the bowler, who picked it up and hurled it back at Iyer in anger, hitting the latter on the head who was down on the ground in visible pain.

The ambulance arrived in the middle of the ground, and the stretcher was out too, but the 27-year-old decided to walk out off the field.

The good news is that, Iyer came out to bat again after the loss of seventh wicket and has joined his skipper Karan Sharma who is trying to show some resistance. Earlier on the day, Jaydev Unadkat did bulk of the damage by picking up three wickets for just 24 runs while Atit Seth picked up two wickets for the West Zone.  

READ: Daniel Vettori backs Ravichandran Ashwin to perform well during the T20I Cricket World Cup in Australia

Iyer was taken to hospitals for scans and even as he returned to bat, he hasn't taken the field for West Zone's second innings so far.

Earlier, West Zone made 257 in the first innings with Rahul Tripathi and Prithvi Shaw scoring fifties, while Kumar Karthikeya picked 5/66. Central Zone was then restricted to 128 as Jaydev Unadkat and Tanush Kotian picked three wickets apiece.

In the second innings, West Zone has been buoyed by Prithvi Shaw’s century, while Ajinkya Rahane, the captain failed to score substantially in both innings.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lucknow rains: Nine people dead due to wall collapse
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.