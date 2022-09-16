Venkatesh Iyer injured by a wild throw from Chintan Gaja during Duleep trophy match, Ambulance called on ground

Venkatesh Iyer

In the ongoing Duleep Trophy semi-final between West Zone and Central Zone, Venkatesh Iyer got hit on the neck by a throw from the bowler Chintan Gaja. Iyer was batting on 6 when the incident took place and he had just come to the crease after Central Zone had suffered a top order batting collapse.

The left-handed batter got off the mark with a six off the bowling of Gaja and on the next ball, hit the ball back towards the bowler, who picked it up and hurled it back at Iyer in anger, hitting the latter on the head who was down on the ground in visible pain.

Unpleasant scene here. Venkatesh Iyer has been hit on the shoulder as Gaja throws the ball defended ball back at the batter. Venkatesh is down on the ground in pain and the ambulance arrives. #DuleepTrophy pic.twitter.com/TCvWbdgXFp — Dhruva Prasad (@DhruvaPrasad9) September 16, 2022

The ambulance arrived in the middle of the ground, and the stretcher was out too, but the 27-year-old decided to walk out off the field.

The good news is that, Iyer came out to bat again after the loss of seventh wicket and has joined his skipper Karan Sharma who is trying to show some resistance. Earlier on the day, Jaydev Unadkat did bulk of the damage by picking up three wickets for just 24 runs while Atit Seth picked up two wickets for the West Zone.

Iyer was taken to hospitals for scans and even as he returned to bat, he hasn't taken the field for West Zone's second innings so far.

Earlier, West Zone made 257 in the first innings with Rahul Tripathi and Prithvi Shaw scoring fifties, while Kumar Karthikeya picked 5/66. Central Zone was then restricted to 128 as Jaydev Unadkat and Tanush Kotian picked three wickets apiece.

In the second innings, West Zone has been buoyed by Prithvi Shaw’s century, while Ajinkya Rahane, the captain failed to score substantially in both innings.