Cricket

Venkatesh Iyer gets engaged with Shruti Raghunathan, pics go viral

Indian cricketer Venkatesh Iyer recently got engaged to Shruti Raghunathan. The all-rounder shared a couple of beautiful photos with his partner to announce the good news.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 04:09 PM IST

Venkatesh Iyer, the talented cricketer from India and a key player for Kolkata Knight Riders, recently announced his engagement to Shruti Raghunathan via Instagram. In the delightful photos shared, the couple radiates joy as they embark on this new chapter.

While there's limited public information about Shruti, reports mention her educational background, including a B.Com from PSG College of Arts and Science and a Master's in Fashion Management from NIFT, India. Presently, she contributes her skills as a Merchandise Planner at Lifestyle International Private Limited in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Venkatesh recently showcased his form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Madhya Pradesh, amassing 122 runs across five matches at an impressive average of 61. His last three innings—43, 29, and 35*—underscored his consistency and form. Looking ahead, he's gearing up for exciting performances in the domestic circuit.

