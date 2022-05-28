VEL vs SUP Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Velocity vs Supernovas match in the Women's T20 Challenge final

Velocity vs Supernovas

The Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 will come to an end on Saturday as Supernovas will face Velocity in the finals of the tournament. Supernovas have won one game and lost one against Velocity. While the Velocity have also lost one game against Trailblazers and have won the other.

Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas is the most successful team in the Women's T20 Challenge, are eyeing their third title as they take on the tournament's only side without a trophy, VelocityIt will be the second straight final appearance for Supernovas. In the 2020 edition, they lost the final game to Trailblazers by 16 runs.

Dream11 Prediction – SUP vs VEL– Women's T20 Challenge

Supernovas vs Velocity Probable Playing XIs

Velocity: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, KP Navgire, Sushma Verma, Nattakn Chantam, Deepti Sharma (c), Sneh Rana, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Radha Yadav, Maya Sonawane

Supernovas: Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sune Luus, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh

Supernovas vs Velocity Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune on Tuesday, May 28, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The game can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.