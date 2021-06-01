'Vegan' Virat Kohli finally breaks his silence after debates over eating eggs

India captain Virat Kohli, who had interacted with his fans through an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram, faced criticism after saying he eats eggs.

It all started when one fan asked the batsman about his diet to which Kohli replied and wrote, "Lots of vegetables, some eggs, 2 cups of Coffee, quinoa, lots of spinach, love dosas too. But all in controlled quantities."

Netizens were soon to point fingers at the 32-year-old star and took Screenshots of Kohli's reply and shared tweets. Kohli during an Instagram chat with former England captain Kevin Pietersen during the COVID-19 lockdown last year had told the reason for him turning vegan.

"I had a cervical spine issue which resulted in a tingling sensation in my little finger making it difficult for me to bat. It happened around the Centurion Test in South Africa in 2018. Moreover, my stomach became a bit acidic, my uric acid went high and my stomach started pulling calcium from the bones which actually resulted in the spine issue. Hence, I had to cut down on meat and now I feel better than ever."

However, now after numerous tweets over the issues, the captain tweeted and said, "I never claimed to be vegan. Always maintained I'm vegetarian. Take a deep breath and eat your Veggies (if you want).

The World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand will begin on June 18 at Southampton.