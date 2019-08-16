Headlines

VB Chandrasekhar passes away due to cardiac arrest

He played seven ODIs as an opener between December 1988 and March 1990 but did not do justice to the enormous attacking talent that he displayed while playing for Tamil Nadu.

G Krishnan

Updated: Aug 16, 2019, 06:35 AM IST

Former India hard-hitting opening batsman and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday evening due to cardiac arrest. VB, as he was fondly called by everyone close to him, would have turned 58 on August 21. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

He played seven ODIs as an opener between December 1988 and March 1990 but did not do justice to the enormous attacking talent that he displayed while playing for Tamil Nadu. VB scored only 88 runs for India with a highest of 53 in his third ODI against New Zealand in Indore. His last appearance for the country came on the tour of New Zealand in 1990.

VB regretted that he could not take his domestic form into the international arena.

Soft-spoken and religious-minded, VB owned the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) team VB Kanchi Veerans and was constantly worried about the team not doing well.

Former Tamil Nadu Cricket Association secretary and CEO of Chennai Super Kings Kasi Viswanathan was in a state of shock following VB's death that happened before the start of the TNPL final. Not in a state of mind to disclose further details, Viswanathan said "perhaps VB was under stress".

He was a popular commentator for BCCI's domestic matches and got along well with the players and also journalists. Of late, his stock was rising in Tamil commentary, making him and his former opening partner in Tamil Nadu, K Srikkanth, a popular pair among Tamil viewers.

VB was also the one instrumental in Chennai Super Kings getting Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the first IPL auction in early 2008, playing the cards and using the calculations with the available money intelligently.

VB held his academy, Nest, on the outskirts of Chennai very dear to him and would be physically present to coach the kids and even address their personal issues.

