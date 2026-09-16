Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of Asian Games due to injury; Who is replacing the mystery spinner?

India's talented spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been sidelined from the forthcoming Asian Games due to injury. The accomplished bowler sustained a side strain during the opening T20I clash against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and will remain unavailable for upcoming matches.

Promising young leg-spin all-rounder Vipraj Nigam will step in for Varun Chakravarthy in India's Asian Games squad following the experienced spinner's exclusion from the continental competition due to a side strain. The Asian Games will kick off on September 19 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. "Varun is sidelined indefinitely. Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav were the two viable candidates from our broader roster. Kuldeep is committed to the West Indies ODI series happening later this month," revealed a BCCI source to PTI, speaking anonymously.

Chakravarthy, who departed the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan after sustaining the injury during the opening match, is anticipated to remain unavailable for an extended period.

The 22-year-old Nigam, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, has featured in 19 league matches thus far, capturing 13 wickets.

The 21-year-old has additionally demonstrated his power-hitting prowess, maintaining a strike rate of approximately 176 throughout his IPL tenure.

Cricket competition at the Asian Games will commence on September 24. India will enter at the quarterfinal stage.

Chakravarthy's absence represents a significant blow to India, as the 35-year-old had just rejoined the national team after recuperating from a hamstring injury ahead of the Afghanistan series.

He experienced discomfort following the first T20I and was subsequently referred to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for comprehensive evaluation.

Vipraj earned selection for the tri-series featuring Afghanistan A and Sri Lanka A. Throughout the tournament, the Uttar Pradesh cricketer delivered impressive performances in both batting and bowling. Batting in the lower order at number nine, he registered a fifty against Sri Lanka A, while the spin-bowling all-rounder took seven wickets across the series.

Regarding his solid IPL performances, Krunal Pandya surprisingly missed out on squad selection. Given that the team management sought an all-rounder as a replacement, the Baroda cricketer would have seemed like an obvious choice, yet it appears the strategy was to introduce a promising young talent and nurture his development.

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