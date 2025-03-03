Varun Chakaravarthy, who played his debut Champions Trophy match on Sunday, managed to churn out big for his team and himself. He etched his name in the record books with a fifer he took against New Zealand in Dubai. More details below.

Varun Chakaravarthy, whose fifer against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium, took India to a comfortable victory in the third and last league game in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. India vs New Zealand match in Dubai was Varun's second ODI game and the first one in the Champions Trophy. With his five-wicket haul in the match, the 33-year-old spinner etched his name in the record books and broke a few ODI records. He became the fastest Indian to achieve a five-wicket haul in ODI in terms of matches. He surpassed the record of Stuart Binny, who previously held the record against Bangladesh in his third ODI back in 2014.

Varun Chakaravarthy's fifer

During the match, Varun was being trolled for dropping Kane Williamson's catch who later went on to become the highest scorer for the Kiwis in the game. However, things took a complete u-turn when he was handed the ball as he took important wickets of Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry. This milestone made Varun the third Indian bowler ever to achieve a five-wicket haul in the Champions Trophy.

Not only this, he is only the third bowler ever in international cricket to take a five-wicket haul on his Champions Trophy debut. Before him, this record was only achieved by Josh Hazlewood and Mohammad Shami. For his 5/42, Varun was also awarded the Player of the Match.

Team India in CT2025

Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue began their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh, which India won convincingly by 6 wickets. Team India's next game was against its arch-rivals Pakistan, wherein as well the Men in Blue came out on top. Now, after beating the Blackcaps, the Indian side is all set to lock horns with World Champions Australia and if Rohit Sharma and his team manage to beat the Aussies, it will be playing the finals against the winner of the second semi-final match.