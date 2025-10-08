Varun Chakaravarthy credits THIS player for India’s memorable Asia Cup 2025 celebration after win over Pakistan

The celebration became widely recognised after the Indian team refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, citing political tensions.

Star spinner Varun Chakravarthy has made a significant announcement regarding India's celebrations following their triumph in the Asia Cup 2025. India secured a victory against Pakistan in the final, marking their record-extending ninth Asia Cup title.

A considerable controversy arose during the post-match presentation ceremony when the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) took the trophy away, yet the Indian players showcased their creativity by mimicking a trophy lift on the podium. As of now, the Indian team has not received the trophy or the winners' medals.

Importantly, the Suryakumar Yadav-led squad expressed their stance of not accepting a trophy from Naqvi, who had previously made disrespectful comments about India in the wake of the Pahalgam Terror Attack and Operation Sindoor. In an unexpected turn of events at the Dubai International Stadium, the Indian team chose to stay on the field even as the presentation ceremony fell apart.

Speaking at the CEAT Awards on October 7, Chakravarthy shared that the team was waiting for the trophy, but when it didn't arrive, Arshdeep suggested the impromptu gesture.

"It was actually Arshdeep's idea. We were waiting for the trophy, but we all know how that turned out," Varun said.

"I was standing there, hoping the cup would show up — we were all waiting. But the only cup next to me was a coffee cup," he added.

In a playful jab at PCB chairman and ACC chief Naqvi, Indian players took to social media to share pictures and videos of their celebrations, incorporating the trophy emoji to emphasize their triumph as if it were genuine silverware.

The Asia Cup 2025 unfolded amidst significant controversy. Throughout the three matches against their arch-rivals, Indian players refrained from shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts. Following their initial victory over Pakistan on September 14, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the win to the victims of the Pahalgam Terror Attack and the Indian Armed Forces.

Several contentious incidents occurred during the other two IND vs PAK matches, further straining the already tense relations between the two nations and their cricketers.

