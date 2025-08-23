'Value of a human life...': Ex-IPL winner expresses 'surprise' over India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash amidst Pahalgam attack

There is a chance that India and Pakistan could face each other three times during the Asia Cup: initially in the group stages, then in the Super 4, and potentially in the final as well.

The Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place in the UAE from September 9 to 28. Amid various speculations, India's involvement in the competition has been confirmed as they recently revealed their 15-member squad for the tournament. Since the announcement of the Asia Cup, there have been calls from Indian netizens to boycott the event following the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year, which resulted in the tragic loss of innocent Indian tourists.

Initially, there were concerns that the Asia Cup could be cancelled due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan, but the Asian Cricket Council has given the green light for the continental tournament.

India's sports ministry has recently stated that the match against Pakistan during the Asia Cup will proceed without any issues, although a bilateral series between the two nations will remain on hold. In response to the sports ministry's announcement, former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary voiced his disappointment, remarking that the "value of human life is zero."

"I am a little surprised that this match is going to happen... After the Pahalgam attack, in which so many innocent civilians were killed, and then the war that followed, a lot of talk was going on that this time we will give a befitting reply," ANI quoted Tiwary as saying.

"Despite this, after a few months, everything has been forgotten... I find it hard to believe that this match is happening, that the value of a human life can be zero. What do they want to achieve by playing with Pakistan? The value of a human life should be more than sports. There is no question of me watching the match at all," he added.

India's highly anticipated group A clash with Pakistan is set to take place in Dubai on September 14. The fierce rivals may face off up to three times if they advance to the Super 4 stage and the final.

Suryakumar Yadav is prepared to captain the Indian squad in the multi-nation tournament, while Shubman Gill has returned to the T20I team and has been appointed as the new vice-captain for the event.

The Indian government maintains a strong position against establishing any bilateral sporting relations with Pakistan. Nevertheless, this limitation does not apply to multilateral events like the World Cups and the Olympics, where both nations compete under the oversight of international governing bodies. These competitions take place in neutral or third-party locations, which guarantees the absence of direct bilateral agreements and upholds a politically neutral setting for the contests.

