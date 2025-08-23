Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Agastya Nanda vs Junaid Khan: Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Aamir Khan's son to clash with Ikkis and Ek Din on...

Meet Lucky Bisht, former RAW agent and bodyguard of PM Modi, now makes acting debut with...

'Value of a human life...': Ex-IPL winner expresses 'surprise' over India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash amidst Pahalgam attack

From Shaitaan to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 5 films that explore dark world of black magic

Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions alerts public of fake audition calls, issues statement: 'We would like to declare...'

'Love the energy': Bengaluru woman turns her love for driving into reality by becoming auto-rickshaw driver, WATCH

'Jab tak khelunga...': RCB's Swastik Chikara reveals Virat Kohli's bold declaration on his remaining career

Baazigar, Partner, Sarkar, more: 5 Bollywood movies that were inspired by Hollywood classics

Days after Asia Cup squad announcement, Shubman Gill falls ill; to miss BCCI's major tournament

Five including Indians killed as New York tour bus falls into ditch, probe underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Agastya Nanda vs Junaid Khan: Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Aamir Khan's son to clash with Ikkis and Ek Din on...

Agastya Nanda vs Junaid Khan: Star kids to clash with Ikkis and Ek Din on...

Meet Lucky Bisht, former RAW agent and bodyguard of PM Modi, now makes acting debut with...

Meet Lucky Bisht, PM Modi's ex-bodyguard, makes acting debut with...

'Value of a human life...': Ex-IPL winner expresses 'surprise' over India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash amidst Pahalgam attack

Ex-IPL winner expresses 'surprise' over India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Value of a human life...': Ex-IPL winner expresses 'surprise' over India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash amidst Pahalgam attack

There is a chance that India and Pakistan could face each other three times during the Asia Cup: initially in the group stages, then in the Super 4, and potentially in the final as well.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 05:39 PM IST

'Value of a human life...': Ex-IPL winner expresses 'surprise' over India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash amidst Pahalgam attack
File Photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place in the UAE from September 9 to 28. Amid various speculations, India's involvement in the competition has been confirmed as they recently revealed their 15-member squad for the tournament. Since the announcement of the Asia Cup, there have been calls from Indian netizens to boycott the event following the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year, which resulted in the tragic loss of innocent Indian tourists.

Initially, there were concerns that the Asia Cup could be cancelled due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan, but the Asian Cricket Council has given the green light for the continental tournament.

India's sports ministry has recently stated that the match against Pakistan during the Asia Cup will proceed without any issues, although a bilateral series between the two nations will remain on hold. In response to the sports ministry's announcement, former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary voiced his disappointment, remarking that the "value of human life is zero."

"I am a little surprised that this match is going to happen... After the Pahalgam attack, in which so many innocent civilians were killed, and then the war that followed, a lot of talk was going on that this time we will give a befitting reply," ANI quoted Tiwary as saying.

"Despite this, after a few months, everything has been forgotten... I find it hard to believe that this match is happening, that the value of a human life can be zero. What do they want to achieve by playing with Pakistan? The value of a human life should be more than sports. There is no question of me watching the match at all," he added.

India's highly anticipated group A clash with Pakistan is set to take place in Dubai on September 14. The fierce rivals may face off up to three times if they advance to the Super 4 stage and the final.

Suryakumar Yadav is prepared to captain the Indian squad in the multi-nation tournament, while Shubman Gill has returned to the T20I team and has been appointed as the new vice-captain for the event.

The Indian government maintains a strong position against establishing any bilateral sporting relations with Pakistan. Nevertheless, this limitation does not apply to multilateral events like the World Cups and the Olympics, where both nations compete under the oversight of international governing bodies. These competitions take place in neutral or third-party locations, which guarantees the absence of direct bilateral agreements and upholds a politically neutral setting for the contests.

Also read| 'Jab tak khelunga...': RCB's Swastik Chikara reveals Virat Kohli's bold declaration on his remaining career

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
7 K-pop idols who proved their acting talent beyond music: IU, Suzy, Cha Eun-woo, more
7 K-pop idols who proved their acting talent beyond music
Israel's Netanyahu to approve military takeover of Gaza, orders immediate talks to 'release all hostages'
Netanyahu to approve military takeover of Gaza, orders immediate talks to...
Overeating Protein? 5 warning signs you shouldn’t ignore
Overeating Protein? 5 warning signs you shouldn’t ignore
Good News: Patna-Purnia Expressway becomes Bihar’s pride as 9th National Expressway, check routes, travel time and other details
Patna-Purnia Expressway becomes Bihar’s pride as 9th National Expressway
On National Space Day, ISRO chief V Narayanan's BIG announcement on Chandrayaan-4
On National Space Day, ISRO chief's BIG announcement on Chandrayaan-4
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE