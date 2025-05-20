The 14-year-old prodigy from Rajasthan Royals, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, showcased his family values when he touched Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni's feet after the CSK vs RR match. Here's what happened next.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) played for the second time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 tonight. The game again resulted in RR's favour as the Sanju Samson-led side clinched the match by 6 wickets. However, a heartwarming incident from the match is making headlines all over social media wherein RR's 14-year-old prodigy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, is seen touching CSK skipper, MS Dhoni's feet post-match when players of both teams were shaking hands.

Here's what happened?

When players of both teams were approaching each other for handshaking, Vaibhav Suryavanshi saw MS Dhoni coming and got himself prepared as he was about to touch his feet and take blessings. Dhoni also interacted with him for a couple of seconds and then the two went passed each other.

Deets about CSK vs RR match

RR captain Sanju Samson won the Toss and decided to field first against the five-time champions, CSK. Batting first, the MS Dhoni-led side posted 187/8 in 20 overs. However, RR chased down the total convincingly in the 18th over with 6 wickets in hand. With this win, the Rajasthan Royals ended their IPL 2025 campaign on a positive note with 4 victories out of 14 matches.