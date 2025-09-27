Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Vaibhav Suryavanshi surpasses Babar Azam’s world record, becomes first player in 27 years to achieve BIG feat

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s extraordinary power hitting and record-breaking pace have made him the first player in 27 years to reach this landmark, surpassing the benchmarks set by Babar Azam and other cricketing greats at the junior level.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 04:45 PM IST

Vaibhav Suryavanshi surpasses Babar Azam’s world record, becomes first player in 27 years to achieve BIG feat
Vaibhav Suryavanshi experienced an unusual setback in the third match of the Youth ODI series between India U-19 and Australia U-19 at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane on Friday (September 26), where he was dismissed for a mere 16 runs off 20 balls. Nevertheless, he still achieved a remarkable 21st-century world record during the Ayush Mhatre-led team's 167-run triumph, securing a 3-0 series victory.

The 14-year-old boasts an outstanding record in the 50-over format for the Indian U-19 team, having accumulated 556 runs in just 11 matches at an average of 50.54. This impressive tally includes 43 sixes, the highest in history. He surpassed Unmukt Chand's record in the second match of the series, where he made a significant contribution.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates 21st Century U-19 World Record

Vaibhav has now surpassed Babar Azam, holding the second-most runs by a player under 16 in Youth ODI Cricket, and the most by any player in the 21st century. Only Pakistan's Hasan Raza has more runs at the age of 15 or younger. Remarkably, the Indian prodigy has yet to turn 15, with his birthday coming up in March next year.

His record of four scores exceeding 50 is also the second highest by a player before reaching 16 in Youth ODIs, trailing only Raza's record set 27 years ago. He surpassed Babar's record in the second match.

Additionally, Vaibhav became the first player to score over 500 runs in Youth ODIs before turning 15. The previous record for the most runs by a player aged 14 or younger was held by Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto, who had 305 runs before his 15th birthday.

Among Indian players, Sarfaraz Khan held the record for the most runs before turning 16 in Youth ODIs with 308 runs. Furthermore, Piyush Chawla remains the only Indian player to have participated in Youth ODIs at the age of 14.

